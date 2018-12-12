Latest News

New indoor playground opens at the Rough Rider Center

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

For the first time in Watford City, an indoor play place for young children opened last week. After over two years of petitioning, planning and fundraising, a core group of Watford City parents are celebrating.

The play structure is nestled against a wall of windows on the bottom floor of the Rough Rider Center. During regular business hours, when there are no big events being held at the Rough Rider Center, use of the playground is free.

“There are so many reasons that we need this!” said Cassie Eye, Watford City mother of two, while her toddler spun the big toy steering wheel as fast as he could. “Now we have somewhere to go when it is cold outside and he needs to run around.”

