New healthcare facility receives $650,000 donation

Posted 12/27/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Recently McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) received two donations that totalled $650,000. The donations were from the Stenehjem Family Foundation and First International Bank & Trust. They are the largest monetary donations those two entities have ever given and it will be used toward both the Good Shepherd Home and MCHS Hospital projects.

According to Lynn Welker, CEO of Welker & Fevold PR, First International Bank & Trust was one of the first to donate to the new medical facility and has been an amazing champion of the project. Steve Stenehjem, CEO of First International Bank & Trust, says that is because the project means a lot to him personally.

