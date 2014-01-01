Latest News

New gas plant to be built in county

Posted 1/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As North Dakota’s natural gas production sets new monthly records and is approaching record oil production, the shortage of natural gas processing plants has been a growing concern of state officials. But a new $150 million plant, which will be built in McKenzie County by Hess Midstream Partners and Targa Resouces, will help the state reduce natural gas flaring.

The Little Missouri Four gas plant will process 200 million cubic feet of gas per day at Targa’s existing Little Missouri facility in McKenzie County, Hess announced. Completion is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Natural gas production in North Dakota reached a record of nearly 2.1 billion cubic feet per day in November 2017, while daily oil production hit 1.19 million barrels per day, approaching the record high of 1.23 million barrels per day set in December 2014.

