Latest News

New garbage truck brings changes to city collection

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As the Watford City Public Works Department rolls out its new garbage truck, city residents are going to start to see some changes in how their garbage is being collected.

The biggest change, according to Justin Smith, city public works director, is the truck itself. Instead of the former rear-loading garbage trucks the city has used in the past, the new truck uses a side arm loading system that the driver operates from inside the vehicle.

“The new side-arm loading truck is far more efficient than the rear-loading trucks,” states Smith. “With only one person needed on that truck compared to two or more employees on the rear-loading trucks, we were able to justify the $250,000 cost of the new truck.”

And the side-arm truck can now cover its routes throughout the city in less time than before which Smith says frees public works employees up to work on other projects.

But in order for the side-arm garbage truck to move up and down city streets as quickly and efficiently as possible, Smith says that Watford City residents are being asked to make sure that all of their household garbage is inside the 96-gallon totes that the city has provided to all residential customers.

That means, says Smith, that the side-arm truck will no longer pick up other boxes, cans and sacks containing garbage that are being placed next to the garbage tote.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer