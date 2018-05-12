Latest News

New facility brings bright future for healthcare system

Posted 12/05/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With all of the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc.’s hospital, clinic and nursing home services now operating in a new $75 million, 120,000 square foot facility, Patsy Levang, board chairman, says the future has never been brighter for healthcare in McKenzie County and western North Dakota.

“We were challenged by the healthcare system delegates to replace a facility that we had for 60 years. You challenged us to add providers and to expand our services,” stated Levang during the annual meeting of the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems on Thursday, Nov. 29. “I’m pleased to say that 2018 has been a banner year in many ways and that we’ve not only met those expectations, we’ve exceeded them.”

According to Levang, the long awaited opening of the new healthcare system began in November of 2017, when residents of the Good Shepherd Home nursing facility moved into the new building. That was followed by the new clinic facility opening in May of 2018, with the new hospital facility opening in July.

“We now have a facility that has state-of-the-art equipment,” stated Levang. “You now no longer have to leave the community to get an MRI, a CT scan, and ultrasound, or digital mammography. We are like anyone else in a big healthcare system. And yet, we’re in rural western North Dakota.”

