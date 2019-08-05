Latest News

New elementary school to be open to start 2020 school year

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Just three years after Watford City welcomed the opening of a new $53 million, 167,672-square foot high school, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 held a ground breaking for a new elementary school to meet the district’s growing student population.

“This new elementary school has been a long work in progress that started three years ago,” stated Steve Holen, district superintendent during ground-breaking ceremonies on Thursday, May 2. “Today is a celebration of the community’s continued commitment to support our schools and our children.”

Holen says that construction activity for the new 600-student capacity elementary school, which is estimated to cost $33 million, will begin shortly and will be ready to open at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district has seen its enrollment grow exponentially in the past several years, which required the expansion of the existing elementary school in 2012 and the construction of the new high school in 2016.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer