Latest News

New county officials look forward to serving

Posted 11/14/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan and

Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writers

After an intense campaign season in McKenzie County, three candidates let out a collective sigh of relief when unofficial election results were posted several hours after the polls closed last week for the Nov. 6 General Election. While the canvassing committee will still meet this week to verify and announce official results, unofficial results name Matt Johansen as sheriff, Howdy Lawlar as county commissioner and Katie Paulson as county recorder for McKenzie County. Both Johansen and Lawlar unseated an incumbent and Paulson will take over for a recorder who is retiring after over 20 years in office.

