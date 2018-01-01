Latest News

New county code enforcer brings gentler approach to planning and zoning office

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

In his first few months serving as McKenzie County’s senior code enforcement officer, Todd Foster says that he believes that there is a better way to ensure that new development meets the county’s zoning and fire ordinances. And his new approach, since taking on the job in September of 2018, is to use a gentler, but firm approach to resolving issues dealing with zoning and safety.

“I talk about issues and bring them up,” states Foster. “When you do, sometimes you see new avenues of options that haven’t been explored previously,” says Foster.

Prior to joining the planning and zoning department, Foster’s experience with the oil industry opened his eyes to just how many potential hazards existed around the county.

“I’ve been out here for almost 10 years and I definitely think I’ve worked with all the angles,” says Foster. “In the oilfield, you never knew what each day would bring, but it was usually a problem. Now, I will be able to see things from different angles because I’ve been from the inside of things.”

