NDRA Finals rides into Watford this weekend

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County is known for making rodeo champions. This year, an impressive 10 McKenzie County cowboys and cowgirls will be competing for state titles at the NDRA Finals Rodeo. Even better, they will be competing for those titles at home, at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Building on Sept. 28 and 29.

This year’s Finals Rodeo will feature the top 12 NDRA contestants competing in their respective events.

Three McKenzie County contestants won state championships last year with Clay Jorgenson winning in bareback, Abby Hepper in barrel racing and Samantha Jorgenson in the ladies breakaway. Both Hepper and Samantha Jorgenson will be defending their titles this year, while Clay Jorgenson, who competes with the Dickinson State College rodeo team will not compete at this year’s NDRA Finals due to a conflicting rodeo.

