Latest News

NDRA Finals returns to Watford

Posted 8/01/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City is once again hosting the NDRA Championship Finals Rodeo after a three-year absence.

After hosting the rodeo for 13 straight years, in 2013 the NDRA board decided to move the Finals from Watford City to the Bismarck Civic Center in hopes that the bigger venue would draw more spectators.

According to Jorgenson, who serves on the NDRA Board of Directors, the fair board and community were disappointed to see the Finals move to Bismarck. But they understand the NDRA board’s decision.

And now, the NDRA board has decided that the bigger venue, and the associated increased costs of hosting the Finals at the Bismarck Civic Center, may not have been the answer and has decided to return the NDRA Championship Finals to Watford City once again under a new three-year agreement.

“We were obviously disappointed when the Finals was moved to Bismarck,” states Jorgenson, who serves on the McKenzie County Cowboy Association, which will be hosting the rodeo in Watford City. “But with all of the road construction and other development in the community at that time, it was okay.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer