NDIC revokes Apollo Resources’ permit

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

After months of cleanup and delayed hearings, the North Dakota Industrial Commission last week revoked the permit for Apollo Resources’ Madison Treating Plant #1.

The decision came June 5 following NDIC’s April 27 meeting. Last October, a spill of saltwater and drilling muds flowed into a drainage ditch at the site near where State Highway 68 turns north toward Alexander.

At the hearing, Apollo reported that remediation at the site had been ongoing for six months, while a state inspector said cleanup and remediation “should have been completed in approximately one week.”

Jeff Reddock, Madison Treating Plant #1 co-owner said Apollo believes an employee “intentionally caused the illegal dumping incident.” That employee has since been terminated with a pending lawsuit against him in Louisiana, NDIC’s order states.

