N.D. Supreme Court vacancy draws 2 from McKenzie County

Posted 5/23/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A local judge and assistant state’s attorney are among 11 applicants to be considered for retiring North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Carol Ronning Kapsner’s impending vacancy.

Northwest Presiding Judge Robin Schmidt and McKenzie County Chief Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz applied two weeks ago for the position. The state’s judicial nominating committee will interview candidates June 12 in Bismarck, said Tony Weiler, executive director of the state bar association.

From there, the committee will send two to seven names to Gov. Doug Burgum for his consideration. He will have 30 days to select a name, ask for a new list or special election, Weiler added.

