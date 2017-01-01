Latest News

N.D. oil production remains unchanged

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County oil production fell less than 2 percent from April to May while state production overall rose a little over 2 percent, the state department of mineral resources reported Friday.

“Things are not changing really to any extent at all,” DMR director Lynn Helms said.

The state maintained 1 million daily barrels of production in May, the DMR reported, with 32.24 million barrels for the month, including over 12.5 million barrels from McKenzie County’s 3,785 wells producing.

Gas production rose about 4 percent while gas capture maintained steady from April to May, the DMR reported.

Last week, 58 active drilling rigs were operating in North Dakota, including 20 in McKenzie County. A year ago, 29 rigs were operating in the state.

Oil price weakness will likely last through 2017, the DMR reported, while North Dakota production should maintain 1 million daily barrels and may pick up in the latter months of the year with more frack crew members and decreasing non-completed wells.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer