Nature Park honors park supporters

Posted 6/20/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

As the population in Watford City has grown, so has the need for more parks. The Watford City Park District has been hard at work trying to meet those growing needs.

The Kent Pelton Nature Park, located behind the Watford City Fishing Pond, is the city’s newest park and includes several pavilions, restrooms, lighting, a geyser and walking paths.

