Latest News

National park offers quick getaway

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While summer may be winding down with the opening of area schools, Theodore Roosevelt National Park still offers area residents a chance to enjoy one of the most scenic areas in western North Dakota.

“Summer is a great time to visit the park because of the long days and short nights,” says Elleen Andes, Theodore Roosevelt National Park chief of interpretation and public affairs.

The North Unit of the park is located on U.S. Highway 85 approximately 14 miles south of Watford City, while the South Unit is 70 miles away near Medora, N.D. Both parks are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For those who enjoy viewing the wildlife, Andes suggests that it’s best to go earlier in the day or in the evening when the animals are out.

“One thing that’s spectacular about Theodore Roosevelt National Park is it’s a four-season destination, says Andes. “ Each season is beautiful and features distinctive changes.”

