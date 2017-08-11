Posted 11/08/17 (Wed)
By Betsy Ryan
Farmer Staff Writer
In honor of Veterans Day, several groups and organizations will be honoring county veterans this year.
Some of the events include a Veterans Day presentation at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, at the Good Shepherd Home, a Veterans Day Supper sponsored by the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, at the Watford City Civic Center, and a Veterans Day Concert put on by the Watford City High School Music Department at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, in the high school auditorium.
