MSU & WCHS choir students to perform Mass of St. Nicolai

Posted 3/11/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The many talented choir students of Minot State University and Watford City High School will join together to create a blended version of music on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City.

“It’s going to be a good experience for Watford City High School students to work with another director,” says Anna Schwartz, Watford City High School choir director on uniting her choir with Minot State University.

After choir directors from Minot State University reached out to Schwartz to initiate doing some songs in collaboration with her choir students at Watford City High School, she was all ears.

“Minot State University wanted to share something they’ve been working on with the surrounding region and I thought it would be really fun,” says Schwartz.

