Mrs. Claus delights children with visit to library

Posted 12/23/19 (Mon)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“Won’t you miss all the miles and miles of snow?” Mrs. Claus asked the children as she came all the way from the North Pole to visit the McKenzie County Library on Dec. 19, and sit with the young children of Watford City.

“We always come for the Story Time here but this is our first time coming to visit with Mrs. Claus,” said Kayla Lee, the mother of a 5-year-old.

But that’s not the only bit of excitement that’s been happening at that library lately.

“Starting on Dec. 5, we did 12 days of Me and Mommy Christmas crafts,” says Stephanie Asselin, McKenzie County Library director.

“This was the first time Mrs. Claus has been able to come here,” Asselin says. “It gets a bit busy for Santa this time of year. So Mrs. Claus has a little more time to come and read and spend time with the kids.”

Children have the tendency to get more frightened by Santa rather than Mrs. Claus, Asselin says.

“Sometimes kids get scared of Santa, it can be intimidating,” Asselin says. “And Mrs. Claus comes off as more approachable for some. You can actually spend a bit more time with Mrs. Claus in getting to know her.”

