Latest News

Morgan to highlight Watford City’s Ribfest

Posted 8/01/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Watford City’s annual Ribfest on Friday, Aug. 10, draws closer, anticipation is starting to build says Mary Gumke, Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“This is our biggest Ribfest to date,” says Gumke. “We normally only allow 20 teams to participate, and we have 23 teams signed up so far.”

While it is ribs that always draw people to Watford City’s Main Street, there is plenty of other entertainment on tap this year including a free concert by country western singer, Craig Morgan at 8 p.m.

“Last year, Little Texas played and they were awesome,” states Jessie Veeder-Scofield. “But Craig Morgan is a hot commodity for country fans!”

According to Scofield, the Cody Charles band will be playing as the opening act for Morgan.

And for the first time, Ribfest will host a Party After Dark where the Wayland band will play rock hits of their own and others from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

But Ribfest is all about the ribs and this year the Chamber is anticipating a crowd of more than 6,000 people to flock to Main Street to sample the cooking skills of teams, including last year’s champions.

