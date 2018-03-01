Latest News

More students=more money for schools

Posted 1/03/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 and Alexander Public School District No. 2 will see additional state money as a result of increased enrollment in the 2017-18 school year.

The two school districts, which saw the fourth and fifth largest increase in student numbers in the state, will receive $204,077 and $142,732, respectively, in the state’s Rapid Enrollment grant program.

However, because of the number of new students enrolled in the state, the Department of Public Education was forced to scale back this round of available funds by 40 percent.

