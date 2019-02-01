Latest News

Mont. woman arrested on prostitution charge

Posted 1/02/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Helen Demuray of Butte, Mont., was arrested by the Watford City Police Department on Dec. 20, at a Watford City hotel on charges of facilitating prostitution, a Class C Felony, as well as two Class A Misdemeanor charges.

Demuray, according to court documents filed in the Northwest District Court, was attempting to check into the motel under the name of Sharin Moore. The manager of the hotel alerted the police department and told them that they suspected Demuray was a prostitute based on Moore’s Facebook profile. The manager also stated that she had been tipped off by an upset wife as her husband had messages in regard to meeting with the prostitute at the hotel.

Moore’s Facebook profile contained her phone number and included a posting that she would be in Watford City from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23. Her Facebook postings also included her travel itinerary to other communities in North Dakota and Montana on earlier dates.

