Latest News

Monsen finds her niche in 4-H

Posted 6/26/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Kaylin Monsen waited her turn to meet with 4-H judges at the McKenzie County Fair last week, she was ready.

This year, in addition to showing a steer at the fair, the recent Watford City High School graduate also entered her quilting projects. It is her quilting that Monsen finds most challenging and rewarding.

“This year, I did paper piecing for my quilting, which is pretty hard because I had to make it so one block was a whole bunch of arrows,” says Monsen as she points to one of her latest designs.

Eight of Monsen’s 10 quilt entries at the fair received a Grand Champion award.

“I usually just find a pattern that I like, and try for a more challenging one every year,” says Monsen. “It’s fun to pick out the colors and express myself, in a way.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer