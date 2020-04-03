Latest News

MobilePack event to help feed world’s hungry

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) will soon be holding its third Annual Watford City MobilePack event at the Rough Rider Center on Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, March 14.

“Now we’re just over a week out so we’re gearing up for that,” says Angie Hartel, co-chair of the Feed My Starving Children Watford City MobilePack committee.

There will be multiple meal-packing opportunities to take place with volunteers packing meals on Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And on Saturday, three sessions will be held at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our goal is to have 1,400 volunteers pack 272,000 meals,” says Hartel.

So far, over 500 slots still remain open for volunteers who are looking to lend a hand and be of service.

Last year, Hartel says they had a goal of packing 200,000 meals, but came up short when they had to cancel a high school shift due to a snowstorm.

“We only packed 137,000 meals last year given that we had to cancel the high school shift,” says Hartel. “But if we can get all the volunteers that we need, we think we can reach our goal of 272,000 meals this year.”

