Missoula Children’s Theatre to present Peter and Wendy

Posted 6/13/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Watford City area youth will once again have a chance to star in a Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT)production over the city’s Homefest weekend.

Auditions will be held for the MCT production of Peter and Wendy at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 18, in the Watford City Intermediate School Media Center. There are roles for between 50 and 60 area students from the first through eighth grades.

Peter and Wendy will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, in the Watford City Intermediate School Media Center.

