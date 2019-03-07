Latest News

Missoula Children’s Theatre to hold auditions on June 19

Posted 7/03/19 (Wed)

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of ROBINSON CRUSOE on Monday, July 8, at 11:30 a.m. at the Watford City Intermediate School Media Center in Watford City for children grades 1 - 8. Those auditioning should arrive at 11:30 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are Robinson Crusoe, his sole companion; a goat named Wilson, Leonard the Leopard, Friday’s Family, the Oscar Octopus Octet, a family of Goats, the very hairy Frowny-Face Tribe, and the colorful Chameleons.

