Missionary brings plea for help to Watford City churches

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Throughout October, several congregations in Watford City heard the harrowing tale of religious persecution and the effects of poverty from Pastor James Punnoose, founder of Bethel Missions in Jharkhand, India.

Punnoose is currently on a tour throughout the United States, telling his story and building fellowship and support with Christians around the world.

One of the Bethel Missions board members, Megan Glaser, lives in Watford City and was instrumental in arranging the visit of Punnoose.

The Bethel Mission, which houses 150 children who have lost one or both of their parents, is the physical manifestion of Punnoose’s life mission - to do God’s work by serving the poor and the weak.

