Latest News

Miss North Dakota shares message

Posted 2/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Friday, Feb. 22, children of the Watford City Elementary and Intermediate schools were given a special treat as Miss North Dakota came for a visit.

“One of the best parts of my job is coming to the schools to visit these kids,” says Katie Olson, who in addition to serving as the reigning Miss North Dakota is attending North Dakota State University to become an elementary school teacher.

Olson, who was raised in Williston, warmly welcomed the children who surrounded her on Friday afternoon by introducing herself and explaining that her crown doesn’t just stay on. She went on to explain how bobby pins help keep it in place.

