MDU plans new lines, substation to improve service to Watford City

Posted 9/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Montana-Dakota Utilities will be investing approximately $9.1 million to bring more reliable power to its Watford City electric customers in the next year.

According to Shane Homiston, Williston District manager with MDU, the company plans to construct a new substation and approximately 12 miles of new transmission line that will create a transmission loop around Watford City.

“The loop will provide redundant sources to the distribution substations in town,” states Homiston. “The redundancy significantly improves reliability, increases flexibility in how the system is operated, and makes performing maintenance on the system much easier, because the company can take sections out of service for maintenance, but keep power on to all customers.”

