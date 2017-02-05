Latest News

McKenzie County kids wow in PBS writing contest

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Some local writers caught the eye of Prairie Public Broadcasting this spring, and they’re all still pretty new to the craft.

Watford City kindergarteners Emily Dees and Taeliahnna Skadberg and Horse Creek School first-grader Jude Waltner placed in the Red Ribbon Favorites category of Prairie Public’s 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest, among 128 entries.

Dees, whose story “Little Man’s Lost Yarn” wowed Prairie Public with its surprise ending, said her family’s pets inspired her story. Her brother also won third place in kindergarten writing two years ago, teacher Maria Brock-Jones said, among first and second place winners in the same class.

Skadberg wrote about bad weather driving home from Bismarck in “My Family Trip.” Her older sister Tanessa was a recent Scholastic gold key recipient for her science fiction writing.

