McKenzie County Fair draws closer

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Thursday, June 20 - 22, the 61st Annual McKenzie County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Watford City.

“We have a fair in Watford City once a year, so I think this is something that the children really look forward to,” says Janel Lee of the McKenzie County Fair Board.

Compared to years prior, the McKenzie County Fair is happening a bit earlier this year.

“It’s been quite a few years since we’ve had it in June. It’s usually held in July,” says Lee. “We changed dates so that we would be able to accommodate the carnival.”

An event that draws close to 2,000 people that come over the course of three days is a big deal in Watford City!

Some of our highlights are a free beef barbecue, a demolition derby, a parade, rodeo and Farm Olympics. A full carnival will be in the works during all three days of the fair.

