Latest News

McKenzie County Fair coming July 5 - 8

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

It is almost time again for the McKenzie County Fair. And from Thursday, July 5, through Sunday, July 8, the county fairgrounds in Watford City will be buzzing with activity.

Whether your interest lies in riding the Ferris Wheel, watching the Demolition Derby or a rodeo, you can’t miss one of the most exciting weekends of the year in McKenzie County.

This year, in honor of the 60th McKenzie County Fair, admission to the fair will be free.

For no charge, patrons can visit the kids activity area, walk through the petting zoo and see the sights of the county fair.

The Demolition Derby, NDRA Rodeo and carnival rides will require the purchase of a ticket.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer