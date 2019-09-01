Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)
The McKenzie County Community Foundation, in Partnership with ConocoPhillips, provided granting gifts for seven local programs and projects in December of 2018.
Recipients were:
• Arnegard Rural Fire - Purchase Trauma Gear.
• Marketplace for Kids - Materials for Watford City event.
• First Lutheran Church - Free Community Thanksgiving.
• McKenzie County Emergency Management - Project ALICE.
• Watford City Police - Blue Santas.
• McKenzie County Pioneer Museum - Children’s Program.
• Long X Arts Foundation - Art in the Park.
