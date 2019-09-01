Latest News

McKenzie County Community Foundation awards grants

Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)

The McKenzie County Community Foundation, in Partnership with ConocoPhillips, provided granting gifts for seven local programs and projects in December of 2018.

Recipients were:

• Arnegard Rural Fire - Purchase Trauma Gear.

• Marketplace for Kids - Materials for Watford City event.

• First Lutheran Church - Free Community Thanksgiving.

• McKenzie County Emergency Management - Project ALICE.

• Watford City Police - Blue Santas.

• McKenzie County Pioneer Museum - Children’s Program.

• Long X Arts Foundation - Art in the Park.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer