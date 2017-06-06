Latest News

McKenzie Bay beckons from the edge

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

(Editor’s note: This is part one of three in a summer recreation series.)

A steady wind whips up waves on an inlet of Lake Sakakawea, shaking trees towering over the little store and restaurant nestled near the water’s edge.

Inside, Sarah Mackey looks over the bayside campground through a series of white framed windows.

“I have the best view all summer,” the marina’s co-owner/operator said.

This is McKenzie Bay, a finger of Lake Sakakawea where until late September, the shorelines will be hopping.

About 20 miles east from Mandaree down curving roads, the scenic marina offers something for everyone, from camping to fishing to relaxing lake life.

“Nobody’s mad when they come here,” Mackey said. “They’re at the lake. They’re happy. It’s a fun place to be.”

The water draws folks from all around the west, including Dickinson, Belfield, Watford City and eastern Montana towns, she added.

