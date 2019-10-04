Latest News

Mayor for a Day

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Harlee Jacobson was one of many of the Watford City third grade students to turn in her submission for what she would like to accomplish if she could be Watford City’s Mayor.

“Harlee was so excited when she found out she was going to be Watford City’s Mayor for a Day!” exclaims her mother, Melissa.

The Mayor for a Day program is a long standing third grade activity at the Watford City Elementary School. All of the third graders submit their essays and Harlee won through a voting process.

“If I was mayor of Watford City, I would keep my promises, help others with their problems, grow flowers and trees, ask others what they want for the town,” wrote Jacobson. “And if people are doing something bad, I would tell them.”

While most children Harlee’s age don’t typically think about things like being a city mayor, she does.

