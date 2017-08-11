Latest News

Man’s best friend, greatest hero

Posted 11/08/17 (Wed)

By Carissa Suter

Farmer Contributor

Somewhere in Watford City resides a veteran who knows another language, is a hero to those in her home, served six years in the military and has four legs and a tail.

Mery, a seven-year-old German Shepherd, served in Afghanistan as a Contract Working Dog, specifically as a Patrol Explosive Detective Dog until she was medically discharged with honors in 2016. Mery was discharged to K9 Hero Haven, an organization dedicated to serving the military, veterans, and first responders by providing working dogs a home for retirement, according to the website.

Pam LaRue, of Watford City, has owned dogs her entire life. Last year she adopted Mery, who was discharged to retire and and soon found a special place in LaRue’s heart.

