Latest News

Mandaree to hold ribbon-cutting for Head Start facility

Posted 7/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Thanks to the financial support of Crestwood Equity Partners, the community of Mandaree now has a state-of-the-art educational center for children of the the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation to grow, learn and receive comprehensive health nutrition and parent involvement services.

The Crestwood Maagarishda Center opened its doors on July 10, with a ribbon-cutting and community celebration planned for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

Crestwood, a leader in the master limited partnership midstream industry through its ESG and sustainability initiative, donated approximately $2 million to build the facility and partnered with the MHA Nation to raise additional funds for on-going programs at the Center.

“This state-of-the-art facility marks a new era for the Mandaree Head Start program and Crestwood is excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the MHA community and the development of its children,” said Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer