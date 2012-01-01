Latest News

Mandaree teen killed in two-vehicle accident

Posted 3/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 15-year-old Mandaree boy was killed and four other Mandaree youth were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:39 p.m. on Monday, March 4, on North Dakota Highway 23, 14 miles east of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Elizondo Joe, a passenger in a 2012 GMC Yukon being driven by Clinton Tsosie, 18, of Mandaree, died from injuries in the crash.

