Latest News

Mandaree man sentenced in aggravated sexual abuse of a child case

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on Feb. 21, 2020, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Kelly Shayne Mason, age 38, of Mandaree, N.D., for multiple counts of sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

On Nov. 1, 2019, Mason pled guilty to three counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child. Judge Hovland sentenced Mason to serve 40 years in prison for all three counts to run concurrently, followed by lifetime of supervised release.

