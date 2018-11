Latest News

Man injured in officer involved shooting

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 42-year-old armed man sustained officer involved gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance in Alexander on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

In a press release issued by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department, it was reported that the suspect is in stable condition and that no officers were injured in the incident.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer