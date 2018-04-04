Latest News

Man held on $1 million bond for child porn charges

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Things have gone from bad to very, very bad for Justin James Bickle, 29, after he drove himself to the McKenzie County Hospital in the early morning hours of March 22 after suffering a gunshot wound.

After an investigation of the shooting, which was reported to have happened in the area of North Main Street and 30th Ave. NE/NW in Watford City, Bickle is now being held in the McKenzie County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond and has been charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography, all Class A felonies, and a lesser count of providing false information to law enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to court documents filed in Northwest District Court on Wednesday, March 28, during interviews at the hospital, on-scene investigation and interviews with Minot Police Department detectives, it was determined that Bickle may not have been telling the truth in regard to the shooting incident and where it occurred.

