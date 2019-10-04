Latest News

Man faces felony charges after fire damages apartment building

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

On Tuesday, April 2, the North Dakota State Radio received multiple 911 calls of an active residential structure fire at Hillside Apartments in the Hunter’s Run subdivision on the east side of Watford City.

Officers also observed several plastic containers that appeared to be plastic oil containers on the west side of the porch to the unit that were actively burning and could not be extinguished by a fire extinguisher.

Following an inspection by the State Fire Marshal, it was determined that the ignition point of the fire was underneath the porch of the apartment belonging to Armando Ornelas. Ornelas was later questioned by law enforcement and placed under arrest for Reckless Endangerment, a Class C Felony.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer