Making Christmas special

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Since starting Bakken Oil Rush Ministry, Jim and Kathy Konsor’s desire has always been to reach and serve people in need, which they accomplish though their thrift store and monthly Gathering Place meal. But then Christmas gives them the chance to give back even more.

“We are always trying to connect with the people that come through the thrift store,” states Jim Konsor, of Bakken Oil Rush Ministry.

For Jim, helping is more than a one-time thing. It’s about the people. This is why he and Kathy take December and rather than a regular Gathering Place get-together, they throw a Christmas party instead.

“We have traditionally invited the people that have come to our store. But we also invite friends of our ministry, people who support us financially or by helping us sort,” states Konsor. “We also invite the people who have just been a part of our ministry since it has started and have enjoyed what it has done for them.”

