Latest News

Magical Medora Christmas Tour returns to Watford

Posted 11/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

“It’s a Gift” is the theme as the magic of Medora takes to the road for a fourth holiday travelling show with stops in 24 communities including a 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28, show at Watford City High School.

This year’s show, featuring five popular performers with many years of experience at Medora’s Burning Hills Amphitheater, will include 31 performances at 24 venues in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.

“The popularity of this show demonstrates how people in the upper Midwest still thirst for good, old-fashioned family-style entertainment,” said Bill Sorensen, host of the Medora Musical, who five years ago hatched the idea of taking Medora-style performances on the road during the holiday season.

Tickets for the Watford City show are available for $30 at Medora.com and at all Watford City banks.