Latest News

Magical Medora Christmas tour makes return trip to Watford City

Posted 11/29/17 (Wed)

The magic of Medora takes to the road again this holiday season with 27 performances of a music and magic variety show in 22 communities, including a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 show at Watford City High School.

A Magical Medora Christmas will feature five of the top performers to have graced the stage of the Burning Hills Amphitheater, including former Medora Musical hosts Emily Walter, Bill Sorensen and Job Christenson, yodeler extraordinaire Jared Mason, and Chad Willow, longtime band leader at the Medora Musical.

“This year we are excited to bring this heart-warming production to even more venues across the upper Midwest,” said Randy Hatzenbuhler, president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer