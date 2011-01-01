Latest News

Made in the shade

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Values of the Boy Scouts ring true for the Pingel family.

With two Eagle Scouts in two generations already, Mark Pingel will join his brother Jacob and father Brent with his court of honor this Wednesday, Aug. 30, after seven years in the program and one final project that produced a shelter at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds.

“It’s the culmination of years and years and learning under a lot of great scoutmasters and instructors, so it’s nice to have that one final court of honor,” Pingel said.

Brent Pingel moved to Watford City in 2011 from Blackfoot, Idaho, joined two years later by his wife Sandra and their children. Active in their Mormon faith and home schooling, Sandra said scouting integrated well into family life.

