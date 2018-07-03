Latest News

LSS offers local resources for everyone

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

You may not know all of the ways that Lutheran Social Services has made their mark all over North Dakota. Their list of programs and resources is long.

Paulette Paulson, the director of housing for LSS, said that she was involved with LSS before she even realized.

“Before I applied to work with LSS, my husband and I were foster parents and took numerous classes through Child Care Aware ND,” said Paulson. “At the time, I had no idea that those classes were through LSS, but I so appreciated the resource.”

Lutheran Social Services has been providing community aid for almost 100 years. Established in 1919, they began in adoption. Since then, while still providing adoption services, they have expanded their programs to meet the growing needs of North Dakota.

In McKenzie County, residents have access to many services and programs that they might not know about. Most of the LSS programs do not have an income maximum and none of them have a religious requirement.

