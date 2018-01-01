Latest News

Lots of laughs ahead with Comedy Cafe

Posted 10/24/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

In what has become their annual fundraising event, the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry is bringing the Comedy Cafe to Watford City for its third year in a row. On Oct. 26, comedians Jeff Civilico and Bob Stromberg will take the stage at 7 p.m. in the Watford City High School Auditorium. Tickets are $25 with an opportunity to purchase desserts as well.

This year the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry is joining forces with the Long X Arts Council to put on the Comedy Cafe as both a fundraiser and the first show for the council’s 2018-2019 Concert Series.

Las Vegas Headliner and TV Personality Jeff Civilico is known for both his personality on stage and his philanthropy off stage, making him a great person to include in the Comedy Cafe.

“We originally came up with the idea of holding the Comedy Cafe as our fundraising event because we knew that people around here work so hard and need a break,” said Jim Konsor, who founded the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry along with his wife Kathie. “We wanted to make people laugh and we wanted to bring in some clean, family fun.”

