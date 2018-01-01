Latest News

Long X Arts Foundation launches concert series

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City has recently joined forces with Allied Concert Series and other small North Dakota communities, to bring ‘big-name’ shows to Watford City but without the ‘big-name’ price. The Watford City Area Concert Series will include comedians, musicians and America’s Got Talent finalists. And the 2018-2019 season kicks off next month.

“Allied Concert Series has been around for a long time,” states Jessie Veeder, director of the Long X Arts Foundation, one of the main sponsors for the Watford City Area Concert Series.

Allied Concert Series is located in Minnesota and the great thing about them, other than the fact that they have a solid history of working with small North Dakota communities, is that they have access to a host of talent. Which means Watford City residents can access a host of talent just down the street from where they live.

“They do not just bring in musicians,” states Veeder. “They work with singers, musicians, comedians, and a variety of artists who are nationally known, high-quality performers.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer