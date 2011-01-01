Latest News

Lone Bear search team asks for Watford City area volunteers

Posted 1/31/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Since Oct. 24, no one has seen or heard from 33-year-old, mother of five, Olivia Lone Bear. And her family is changing tactics.

“We have now spent over three months conducting ground searches for Olivia,” said her brother Matthew Lone Bear. “Once we started dealing with sub-zero temperatures and arctic winds a few weeks ago, we knew that we could not ask people to search outside anymore.”

Last seen in New Town, Matthew said that ground search teams have covered over 75 percent of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and have come up empty-handed.

The family is now asking for volunteers from nearby cities to start searching for her 2011 dark blue/gray Chevy Silverado. They are asking volunteers to scour back roads, parking lots, streets near airports, and anywhere else Olivia’s truck could be abandoned.

“We need volunteers in Williston and Watford City to join us in our search for Olivia’s truck,” Matthew pleaded. “We need to widen the search because so far we have found nothing.”

