Latest News

Local comic strip artist creates Amanda the Great

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

With her messy top knot and wry sense of humor, Amanda El-Dweek sits in front of the big windows in her living room to draw a comic strip every day. In her Watford City home, Amanda thinks about her last few interactions while around town or recent conversation with her husband, District Judge Daniel El-Dweek, for inspiration.

Originally from Cavalier, N.D., Amanda attended North Dakota State University and obtained a BFA in Visual Arts. While always drawn to cartoons, Amanda has been honing her talent for many years and today writes the comic strip “Amanda the Great.”

Amanda the Great appears on the GoComics.com every day and can also be viewed on the Amanda the Great Facebook page. Her followers are growing and her sarcasm and self-deprecating humor is appreciated by those who don’t take themselves too seriously.

“I like to mine laughs out of tragedies. Sometimes that can help you deal with things,” said Amanda. “If I can turn an embarrassing situation around for a laugh, it takes the sting out.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer